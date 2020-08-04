Health officials report 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Spokane, 74 more people test positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four more people have died from coronavirus and an additional 74 have tested positive in Spokane since last reported, the Spokane Regional Health District said Tuesday.

There are now 4,069 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane County. Seventy people have died.

Of the 73 people who are being treated at local hospitals, 49 are from Spokane.

Health officials have previously noted a backlog in testing, with some people waiting up to 10 days to receive their results.

You can keep tabs on cases HERE.

