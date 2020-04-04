Health officials report 10 COVID-19 deaths in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ten people have now died from COVID-19 in Spokane, health officials confirmed Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Spokane now sits at 209, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. Health officials believe there are more cases that have gone undiagnosed.

As of Saturday, 310 people have died from the virus statewide, with a total of 7,591 testing positive in Washington. Of the nearly 88,000 tests done, 92% have tested negative.

