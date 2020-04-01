Health officials confirm second case of COVID-19 in Idaho County

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho North Central Public Health District confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Idaho County Wednesday.

There are now 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in north central Idaho.

The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages. The individual is in their 40s, was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case appears to be travel related.

