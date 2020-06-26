Health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 in Boundary County resident

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

BOUNDARY CO., Idaho — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a Boundary County resident, according to the Panhandle Health District.

The case was confirmed in a woman in her 20s who contracted the virus while traveling. Health officials said she was tested while traveling and remains out of state; she was not infectious while in Boundary County.

There have been 215 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the five northern counties of the Panhandle.

Idaho remains in stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan. Earlier this week, Governor Brad Little announced the state would stay in stage 4 for an additional two weeks.

