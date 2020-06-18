Health officer declines Spokane County Commissioners’ request to begin phase 3 application

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz rejected the County Commissioners’ request to begin the process of applying for phase 3.

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners asked Lutz to do so in a letter sent Wednesday.

RELATED: Spokane Co. Commissioners ask health officer to apply for phase 3 despite not meeting criteria

For weeks, Lutz has maintained that the county is not meeting the requirements to do so and he reiterated that sentiment in a statement released Wednesday night.

“I, along with the county’s Board of Health, share our community’s desire to move forward, to further open businesses and to bring life closer to normal. But, at the same time, we have to show patience, resiliency and mindfulness by remaining steady. We’re at a critical time, where deviating from a calibrated and methodical approach will undermine the progress we’ve made so far,” Lutz said.

Lutz said he shares the same desire at the county commissioners, but said now is not the time to advance, pointing to the data that has yet to meet the criteria set by the state to advance to the next phase.

“As we have experienced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data change quickly and are monitored daily. Given conversations with the Institute of Disease Modeling, I am concerned by recent signals suggesting increasing community-wide spread,” Lutz said.

Earlier this week, Lutz said the majority of new cases are linked to small outbreaks, but expressed concern about community spread.

RELATED: Spokane Co. Health Officer: ‘Some degree of community spread is occurring’

Lutz said it is important that the entire community work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All of us contribute to this by continuing to physically distance from others when away from home, wearing a face covering when physical distancing isn’t possible, and washing our hands often. If we collectively follow these recommendations, the data will reflect our efforts and we will be able to move into Phase 3,” Lutz said.