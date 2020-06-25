Health officer: 21 COVID-19 cases linked to Spokane County restaurant

SPOKANE, Wash – The Spokane Regional Health District has linked 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to a single restaurant/bar over the last two weekends, but chief health officer Dr. Bob Lutz did not disclose the specific location.

Dr. Lutz made the comment about the location in a Spokane Health Board meeting Thursday afternoon. He said he had been on a call with the restaurant earlier in the day and expects more cases will be linked to that location.

He also said the restaurant/bar was clearly not observing social distancing and mask measures, which likely led to the spread.

4 News Now is requesting more information and asking for disclosure of the location, as we believe it’s a matter of public record and public health to share that information with the community.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lutz said he’s seen more confirmed cases in young people, which he said was due to behaviors like going to bars and restaurants.

In the past, the health district has not disclosed locations of outbreaks, including initially refusing to confirm information about an outbreak at the Philadelphia Macaroni Company. The health district eventually did disclose that location, but only after the company issued a statement about the outbreak.

