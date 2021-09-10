Health leaders in the Spokane community to speak about the fight against COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash.– Health care leaders in the Spokane community will hold a joint press conference Friday morning.

Health care providers Spokane Regional Health District, CHAS Health, Kaiser Permanente, MultiCare and Providence are set to address the public virtually. It’s set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10.

They will talk about how the area is doing when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. They will also be talking about how important it is for people to follow public health guidelines and for people to get vaccinated if they can.

Spokane County continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant grips the nation. On Sept. 9, the Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 440 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 60,049 since the pandemic began. County health leaders said there were currently 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

