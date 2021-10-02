Health experts worry about younger kids getting COVID-19

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hospitalizations in Spokane County are slowly going down. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will go down for the third week in a row.

“We’re starting to see starting to see a turning around of the curve coming down,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “That is not an excuse to walk away from the issue of needing to get vaccinated.”

However, health experts are worried about young children catching COVID-19.

Since July 1, Spokane Regional Health reported 1,873 cases in children up to nine years old. That is about 9.7-percent of all the cases. Kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated yet, though that could soon be a possibility.

Pfizer’s vaccine emergency authorization is in the hands of the FDA. The company has not formally submitted its request, but it has given the agency data from its vaccine trial. Pfizer is looking to get the vaccine approved for children from 5-12.

We are not out of the woods as there is a possibility for a winter surge, making vaccinations a priority for kids back in school.

“One of the significant concerns here is increasing cases in those that are 5-12 not only during the summer, but as we got into the beginning of the school year, but into September,” said Dr. Frank Velazquez, interim health officer at Spokane Regional Health.

Every Friday, Spokane Public Schools updates its COVID-19 dashboard. From Sept. 24-30, it says 514 people had to quarantine. At least 30 were from Bemiss Elementary and Wilson Elementary. SPS also reported 94 cases.

The good news — there were not as many cases or people who had to quarantine compared to the week before. There were 107 confirmed cases and 624 in quarantine.

Coeur d’Alene Public Schools cannot say the same in terms of cases. From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 106 people tested positive for COVID. There are 359 students and 34 staff members are in quarantine.

The week before — there were 104 new cases. However, the district does not say how many were in quarantine last week.

Velazquez says transmission in Spokane County mimics what we see in classrooms.

“It used to be that most of our transmission was not in school,” he said. “It was from the community to the school, but we do have a 1/5 of our cases now are transmission in schools. ”

Dr. Dan Getz, Chief Medical Officer for Providence Sacred Heart Hospital, said cases in children haven’t translated to hospitalizations. The most the hospital has seen at one time is 10.

He said the virus is not as severe for most kids, though it can certainly make them very sick.

