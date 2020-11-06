Health experts: Idaho’s case surges creating backlogs, significant delays in contact tracing

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Health experts from across Idaho have issued a joint warning that case surges in the last month have created backlogs and are impeding on contact tracing efforts.

They said that the surges have made it impossible to contact all new reported cases or those individuals’ close contacts.

The state is dealing with increasing case and hospitalization rates, and hospitals are running out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We are committed to doing our part in public health,” said Katherine Hoyer, Public Information Officer for the Panhandle Health District. “But the reality we are facing is that levels of community transmission are making the critical work of investigation and contact tracing diluted. Simply put, we need the cooperation of our community members to do all they can to reduce their risk and protect themselves, their loves ones and fellow community members.”

According to Idaho’s health districts, the latest surge in cases has forced them to prioritize contact tracing calls by age, to ensure they are reaching people most at risk.

Due to the backlogs, public health districts are now reporting a growing number of people are not getting a call from their offices. They urge anyone who is awaiting a test result or who receives a positive test result to take their own proactive measures to protect themselves and those around them.

“We have to rely on everyone we don’t speak with to act responsibly on their own. That means isolating while waiting for test results and, if positive, warning all of their close-contacts that they need to quarantine right away,” said Doug Doney, Acting Director for Southwest District Health.

In the PHD, more than 100 cases are being reported daily and the testing positivity, as well as testing demand, continues to increase.

“The District is in a difficult position and cannot sustainably have staff continue to work after-hours. This is compounded by a stressful work environment where the public is, at times, resistant to the District’s help,” a release from the PHD said.

