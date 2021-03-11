Health experts grapple with vaccine misinformation, hesitancy to get shots

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a trend we’re just not used to seeing.

Fewer people are catching COVID-19 and fewer people are dying from the virus thanks to the vaccines.

There are three different vaccines available right now, and according to the National Institute of Health, all of them are 100% effective at preventing death.

Providence and Moderna were both made the same way as they’re considered mRNA vaccines which require two shots.

That vaccine sends a code to your immune system that helps your body fight off infection.

Then, there’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is considered a viral vector shot.

It takes a copy of a virus, like the common cold, and it strips it of everything that makes a person get sick before sending it into your body to help build antibodies.

Still, some people are skeptical about these shots, especially younger people.

Research done by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows about 33% of adults between 18-29 would like to wait and see others get the shot before they do.

26% of those people said they’d be more willing to get the vaccine if it only takes one shot, like Johnson & Johnson’s.

“The more that we talk about it, the more that we provide the facts, the more likely that people will make that decision,” SRHD Interim Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said.

Pfizer’s vaccine is most effective seven days after the second shot.

Moderna’s is most effective 14 days after, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is most effective after 28 days.

The Spokane Regional Health District said the best vaccine to get is the on that’s available to you.

“People educate themselves and read and ask questions, but in terms of shopping for one or the other, there’s no real good reason to do that,” Dr. Velazquez said.

There are also religious concerns for some.

The Catholic Church recommends the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine over Johnson & Johnson’s, because the cell used to make it was derived from an abortion.

“It’s not an uncommon practice,” Dr. Velazquez said. “I do respect everyone’s opinions. but I do believe it would be good for people to take into considerations the health implications of COVID as they make their decisions.”

Then, there’s the issue of misinformation coming from other countries, like Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported a misinformation campaign coming from that country, and that’s why health experts are rushing to get the facts in front of you.

“There’s a lot of interpretations, there’s opinions and I think what I encourage people is, if you’re not sure, talk to your provider, go to our website and you will get the correct information,” Dr. Velazquez said.

