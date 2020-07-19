Health District to no longer update COVID-19 numbers on weekends amid surge in infections

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has decided to no longer update COVID-19 numbers over the weekend as infection rates rise in the county.

At least 400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday, with the Health District most recently reporting that 2,573 contracted the virus and 43 people died since the onset of the pandemic.

“The increase in test results has had a significant impact on the health district’s capacity to process data and provide appropriate case and contact tracing,” said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. “By adjusting reporting requirements, we’re able to focus on providing individuals the information they need to either care for themselves or resume public activities.”

Didn’t notice this change until I realized how long I was waiting for new data to be reported today. Spokane Regional Health is no longer reporting COVID-19 data in any format on the weekends. This comes as the virus has infected 400 people in the county since Monday. pic.twitter.com/tfPIukWqcY — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) July 19, 2020

Dr. Lutz said decision to limit the reporting of numbers to Monday–Friday was made in part because the “focus on daily numbers can distract from the trend data.”

“We need to be looking at the trend of data over periods of time to see if our health measures are making a difference. When I look at the past two weeks, I see we are steadily increasing in case counts,” said Dr. Lutz. “There may be some good days and some bad days, but it’s the overall trend that guides us on setting measures necessary, such as required face coverings, to keep our community healthy.”

The Health District will now be providing updates Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

