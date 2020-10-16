Health District survey aims to gauge ‘quality of life’ of Spokane residents

Connor Sarles by Kyle Simchuk, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — You could be one of 15,000 people in Spokane County to find a large white envelope in your mailbox.

The Spokane Regional Health District is sending out a survey to random homes, aiming to get a better picture of how people are doing—and how they rate Spokane’s quality of life.

You might expect a survey from the Health District to focus on physical health, but that’s not the case. This survey asks everything from your relationship with your spouse and children, to whether or not you’ve had to skip meals to pay your bills.

Would you feel safe walking in your neighborhood, alone at night? Are you better off financially than you were 12 months ago? How many close friends do you have?—These are just some of the questions asked in the 2020 Quality of Life survey, mailed out to random homes this week around Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District says answers will be used to identify key issues in our community.

Some of the questions ask how satisfied people are at work, at home, and in their relationships. Participants also weigh in on crime—whether they trust law enforcement to protect their family, and if they are happy with elected officials in the city and county.

It’s not the first survey of its kind.

When asked to rate quality of life in Spokane back in 2015, 13-percent of surveyed residents said excellent, 45-percent said very good. Only point 3-percent felt it was poor.

People earning more than $100,000 per year had the most positive view of quality of life.

Black people were four times more likely to rate Spokane’s quality of life as low compared to whites or Asians.

One in nine people reported having poor mental health.

The new survey asks people about their experiences during the pandemic; whether they felt stress from being isolated, lost income, and if they felt the seriousness of the virus was exaggerated, correct, or underestimated by the health and medical community.

We don’t know when the results will be published. The health district hopes to have all answers submitted by the end of the month.

To see more results from the 2015 survey, visit the Spokane Regional Health District website here.

