Health District returns to reporting COVID numbers on weekends, sees 421 cases since Saturday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has returned to reporting COVID numbers on the weekends ahead of the expected surge in cases during the holidays. Overnight Saturday, 421 people tested positive for the virus.

In July, the Health District opted to stop reporting COVID-19 updates over the weekend, which was a controversial choice at the time, as 400 people had gotten the coronavirus over the course of a week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Health District to no longer update COVID-19 numbers on weekends amid surge in infections

Now, the Health District is back to sharing those numbers on Saturdays and Sundays, reporting that over 400 people have tested positive — but this time, just in the last 24 hours.

The district reports 421 new cases Sunday as the county soars toward 20,000 infections since the pandemic began. Currently, 105 patients are hospitalized with the virus, and the two-week case rate sits at 857 per 100,000 residents.

RELATED: 1 in 40 people living in Spokane Co. have tested positive for COVID-19 during pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.