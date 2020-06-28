Health District reports first COVID-19 deaths in 18 days in Spokane County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 39 people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County, and 1,224 have tested positive.

This makes 25 new positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours; Spokane County had not seen any deaths from COVID-19 in 18 days. The Health District reports that 35 county residents are currently hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

These developments come as Governor Inslee mandated that all Washingtonians wear masks in public, and after a visit with Spokane health officials, concerned by the rising hospitalizations.

