Health District reports 236 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that 236 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Of those people, Health District data shows that 91 people contracted the virus since Sunday. Currently, 2,809 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Spokane County, and 43 people have died.

The spike in reported infections is due to the Health District opting to no longer provide COVID-19 updates over the weekends.

RELATED: Health District to no longer update COVID-19 numbers on weekends amid surge in infections

RELATED: Spokane Co. reports highest single-day increase with 134 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death since Thursday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.