Health District reports 11 COVID-19 deaths in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has reported that 11 people have died from the coronavirus in Spokane County, and 219 total cases have been confirmed.

The Health District says they are working with the State Health Department to identify anyone who might have come in contact with infected people. Confirmed cases, they say, are being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

There were 10 deaths and 209 cases confirmed by the Health District on Saturday.

The Health District stresses the importance of social distancing, self isolation, rigorous hand washing and avoiding touching your face.

