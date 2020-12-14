Health District: Providence, MultiCare likely to get COVID vaccine first

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State will get 62,400 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during the initial distribution, and the Health District says that around two-dozen healthcare groups are already waiting for approval to administer it.

However, the first recipients of the vaccine will most likely be Providence and MultiCare.

The Health District says this is because the organizations have the ability to store the vaccine at the required temperature, and due to the need to vaccinate the county’s frontline healthcare workers.

Washington State will receive around 200,000 vaccine doses by the end of the month, followed by weekly shipments starting in January.

RELATED: Spokane set to receive 3,900 COVID-19 vaccines with first shipment

“Everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get vaccinated eventually,” said interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez, “but we will need to show patience and continue to be vigilant with the health measures until all the phases of vaccination plan have been completed.”

Clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and other health care groups are encouraged to enroll for the vaccination program, and already, 22 organizations have signed up.

“The vaccine is a vital tool in our efforts to eliminate the COVID-19 virus from our community,” said Velazquez. “Getting vaccinated is how you can help our health care providers, our businesses, and our way of life to move forward.”

RELATED: Spokane sees nearly 1,000 COVID cases over the weekend, just days before vaccine distribution

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.