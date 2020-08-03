Health District: Over 4,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Spokane Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that now over 4,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven have died over the weekend.

Currently, 4,002 have contracted the coronavirus, and 66 people have died. Of these cases, 44 county residents are currently hospitalized.

This makes 186 new cases since the Health District last reported on Friday. Additionally, people over the age of 40 account for all but two of the total death in Spokane County.

7 more people in Spokane County have died from COVID-19 & that’s now 12 deaths just in the last week. People older than 40 account for 64 of 66 total deaths in the county. 186 new cases reported over the weekend as the county surpasses 4,000 total cases. 44 people hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/IYCJ3KBTbh — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) August 3, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.