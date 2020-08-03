Health District: Over 4,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Spokane Co.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reports that now over 4,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and seven have died over the weekend.
Currently, 4,002 have contracted the coronavirus, and 66 people have died. Of these cases, 44 county residents are currently hospitalized.
This makes 186 new cases since the Health District last reported on Friday. Additionally, people over the age of 40 account for all but two of the total death in Spokane County.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.