Health District offers details on Spokane’s three confirmed COVID-19 cases

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District gave an update on Spokane’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases in a press conference on Saturday.

Of the three confirmed cases, one is a woman in her 40s, Dr. Bob Lutz with the Health District said. He said the woman is feeling “okay, but not great.”

Another confirmed case is a man in his 50s. The third case has not yet been contacted, Lutz said.

Lutz said it’s unclear how many other cases there are in Spokane at this time. He said many tests have been conducted in Spokane, but the exact number is hard to determine. What we do know is 70 patients have tested negative and three positive.

Earlier in the week, Whitworth University confirmed four community members are being tested for the virus.

Lutz said none of the confirmed cases are believed to be connected to Whitworth, and those patients are still awaiting results.

As of Saturday, there are 568 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, the Washington State Department of Health said. Thirty-seven people have died.

“Social distancing is something we need to be looking at, and we need to be practicing,” said Lutz.

