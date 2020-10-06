Health District holding curbside childhood vaccination clinic at Rogers High School

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is holding a curbside childhood vaccination clinic at Rogers High School on Tuesday.

Fewer children in Washington are getting scheduled vaccinations for diseases such as the measles. Numbers have been low since March, when it became clear the novel coronavirus was spreading across the globe.

In August, the number of children 18 and younger being vaccinated in the state dropped by 31 percent compared to the August average between 2015 and 2019.

Vaccines at the clinic are available at no cost, and adult and childhood flu vaccines are also available. Adult vaccines are for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

The clinic will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and appointments are recommended for faster service. To book a reservation, click here.

