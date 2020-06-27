Health District finds high levels of toxic algae in Moses Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District has detected high levels of blue-green algae in Moses Lake and is warning everyone to stay out of the water until further notice.

Health officials conducted the first sample of the season after multiple citizens reported getting sick or developing rashes from swimming in the water.

The samples were taken from Blue Heron and Connelly parks.

Results came back with higher microcystin toxin levels than are acceptable under Washington State recreational guidelines, the GCHD said.

In response, the health district has posted warning signs and is asking everyone to avoid contact with the water. That includes recreational activities like skiing and wake-boarding.

People are also asked to not drink the water. If you fish from the lake, make sure to clean it well and remove the guts, the GCHD advised.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.