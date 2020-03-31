Health District confirms 145 total cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed several cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s case number to 145.

There are still four deaths due to the virus.

The Health District estimated between 116-136 were infected on Monday, but admitted that a technical issue with their reporting equipment had thrown that number off.

They say they are working with healthcare providers and the Department of Health to identify anyone who may have come in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. Right now, they say it is important to abide by their guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, and if you have symptoms, to reach out to your provider to determine if screening is required.

