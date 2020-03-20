Spokane Regional Health District closes all public play structures to stop spread of COVID-19

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District issued an order Friday closing all public play structures in the county in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press conference, Dr. Bob Lutz said he has issued a public health emergency in the county.

Lutz ordered the closure of all playgrounds, which follows Governor Inslee’s state emergency proclamation.

Parks, trails and natural areas will remain open.

