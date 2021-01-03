Health District cites backlog in case reporting as more test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County continues to grow.

Another 362 people tested positive for the virus in Spokane on Saturday, according to the most recent update from the Spokane Regional Health District.

According to a graph on the health district’s website, which breaks down new cases per day, an additional 671 people tested positive for COVID-19 just the day before that.

That spike is likely due to a backlog in case reporting. The SRHD says an error in electronic reporting has caused a delay in reporting roughly 300 results dating back to as early as Dec. 2.

A part of that backlog was 200 cases which have been linked to the Airway Heights Corrections Center, the SRHD said.

“In addition to backlogged cases, the current data spike indicates that SRHD continues to see increases in cases linked to community spread, which in turn is infiltrating congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities, despite mitigation efforts,” it reads in a release from the health district.

