Health District: 833 people test positive for COVID-19, 37 have died

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that 833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 37 have died.

That means 16 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, but no deaths have been reported since Friday. The trend is still difficult to follow, but Spokane County saw a spike in positive COVID-19 tests in early June, and on Thursday, the Health District reported the first single-digit increase in cases since the start of the month.

Friday marked three weeks since the County entered Phase 2, and though it has met the time requirement to advance, County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said it is not meeting the data and rate of case requirements.

