Health District: 41 people have died from COVID-19, over 2,000 test positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has reported the first COVID-19 death in almost a week, as 41 have now died from the coronavirus.

Spokane County almost surpassed its previous record of overnight positive tests for COVID-19; 95 people tested positive since Saturday, and currently 2,128 have tested positive from the virus. According to the Health District, 29 residents are currently hospitalized.

County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz says that several cases of community spread are contributing to the rising infection numbers.

