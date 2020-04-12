Health District: 12 more people confirmed with COVID-19 in Spokane Co.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed that 12 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Spokane County.

Now, 274 people across the county have the virus, and 14 people have died.

According to numbers from the Health District, no deaths have been reported since Friday. The District is working with the State Department of Health to identify people that may have come into contact with those confirmed with the coronavirus.

It is not yet known how many people have been tested at the Health District’s drive-thru screening facility, due to system delays.

