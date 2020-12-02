Health Board to hold monthly meeting Thursday, looking to fill role of health officer

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health Board is holding its monthly meeting on Thursday, where they could look to hire for the role of health officer, which has been temporarily filled by Dr. Frank Velazquez.

Velazquez was brought on board after the firing of previous health officer Dr. Bob Lutz, and the Health Board previously indicated that they would vote on a permanent appointment in their December meeting.

Dr. Velazquez won’t say if that change may be happening tomorrow, which is when the board first said it would pick a permanent replacement. He says it’s an extensive process to find permanent one & is happy to help until then. Still clear he only wants to do this temporarily. — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) December 2, 2020

It is not yet known if Velazquez will be replaced Thursday, but he told 4 News Now that he only planned to serve for a short time and is willing to keep serving as long as it takes to find a new health officer.

The meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

