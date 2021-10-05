Health board could name new Spokane County health officer Wednesday

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Board of Health could select Spokane County’s new health officer as early as Wednesday.

An agenda for Wednesday’s meeting shows the board will review the applicant’s qualifications, approve them for the position and approve their salary during an executive session.

Spokane County has been without a permanent health officer since the controversial firing of Dr. Bob Lutz in October 2020. Dr. Frank Velazquez has served as interim health officer in the months since but expressed he did not have interest in the full-time position.

Questions still remain over the legality of Lutz’s firing and whether or not Administrator Amelia Clark wrongfully terminated him.

The BOH maintains she did not, despite a leaked memo and email indicating otherwise.

The question that remains murky is whether or not Clark fired Lutz in a conversation on October 29, 2020. The issue at hand is that, in her role, Clark must ask the health board about termination and initiate that process during a public meeting.

In Lutz’s situation, that did not happen until a week after Clark terminated him.

The Inlander recently obtained an email sent to health board members by their attorney confirming Clark terminated Lutz as of 5:40 p.m. on October 29. The Inlander also reported that the BOH’s attorney sent a letter around the same time indicating that Clark met with Lutz on October 29 and gave him until 4 p.m. the next day to resign.

A memo released by Seattle-based law firm Ogden Murphy Wallace said a preliminary finding determined Clark “refused or neglected to obey or enforce” state requirements that forbid the removal of a local health officer until after a notice is given, and an opportunity for a hearing before the board.

Clark has played an integral role in finding the county’s new health officer.

Kelli Hawkins, public information officer for the Spokane Regional Health District, said two applicants met the required qualifications for the role. Those applicants participated in in-person interviews with Clark and several special panels on October 1.

After those interviews, Clark met with the panels and is now making her recommendation to the board.

The applicants’ names and the number of total applicants cannot be shared until the hiring process is complete.

