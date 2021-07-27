Health advisory issued for toxic algae bloom in Hayden Lake

by Connor Sarles

Panhandle Health District

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — A public health advisory has been issued for blue-green algae in the northern area of Hayden Lake.

Panhandle Health District and the Department of Environmental Quality urge people to be careful when visiting the lake, especially if they might accidentally ingest the water.

Anyone using the lake as a source for their tap water will not be able to eliminate the algae in the water by boiling it. If you have made contact with any water containing the algae, you are urged to clean off in fresh water.

DEQ observed this algae, called cyanobacteria, as far south as Chicken Point.

Anywhere the lake water is murky or discolored could indicate the presence of the algae bloom, and PHD says cyanobacteria can spread with wind and water currents. When in high concentrations, these blooms can produce dangerous toxins that are harmful for pets, children, elderly people and anyone with a compromised immune system.

If you catch any fish from Hayden Lake and plan to eat them, PHD urges you remove all fat, skin and organs before cooking.

Symptoms of algae exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. More severe symptoms may affect the liver and nervous system.

For more information, visit the DEQ website here.

