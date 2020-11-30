Heading west today? Expect snow on mountain passes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are planning to head west today, expect some snow.

Snow is falling hard on Snoqualmie Pass, so drivers should be prepared for delays or closures. Chains are required and plows are already in the area.

An early morning heads up if you have travels over Snoqualmie Pass – Chains are currently REQUIRED on all vehicles except AWD/4×4. Make sure to plan accordingly and be carrying chains if you plan to travel over any of our mountain passes. https://t.co/kgjhENUFP5 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2020

The National Weather Service said snow is already falling west of Spokane and also toward Moses Lake, so beware of slick roads and drive with caution.

Stevens Pass is also seeing snow. Traction tires are required ad compact snow and ice are both on the roadway.

For the latest updates on mountain pass conditions, refer to WSDOT.

