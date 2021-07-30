Heading to the Gorge this weekend? Get ready for heavier traffic volumes

by Olivia Roberts

GEORGE, Wash. — Drivers headed to the Gorge this weekend should expect heavier traffic volumes than usual.

The travel delays are due to Watershed Music Festival.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, drivers will see delays between North Bend and Vantage Friday going east and Sunday going west.

“Please pack your patience,” WSDOT tweeted Friday.

Heads up if you are headed to the Gorge this weekend. Expect travel delays, be patient, and take plenty of water with you. https://t.co/ZkYE17isVH — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 30, 2021

READ: ‘What an evolution’: Gorge Amphitheatre documentary releases nationwide, week before concerts start up

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.