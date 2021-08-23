Heading to the airport? Road changes begin Tuesday at Spokane International

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Be prepared for road changes the next time you pick up or drop someone off at Spokane International Airport.

The airport will open a 3,000-foot extension of inbound Airport Drive to traffic starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The extension will be just past Flint Road near the airport’s cell phone waiting lot. Drivers will now access the curbside area near the terminal buildings by proceeding straight in the right lane to the new road.

Travelers looking to park or take transit to the terminal will now use the left lane on the existing inbound Airport Drive to access the outside lot or two garages.

There will be signage to direct drivers to their desired locations. All people heading to the airport over the next few weeks are encouraged to leave a few minutes early because of the traffic changes.

