Heading to Seattle today? Get ready for construction delays near Sprague Lake

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are heading to Seattle Friday, be prepared for construction delays near Sprague Lake.

Construction on I-90 east of Ritzville along Sprague Lake is causing long delays for drivers.

Both directions of the interstate from the Tokio interchange to the Lincoln County line will be impacted by the roadwork, as Department of Transportation crews allow asphalt to cool. Drivers should expect a single lane closure on that stretch of I-90 until July 30.

