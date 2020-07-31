Heading out of July with the hottest temperatures of the summer -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get ready for some of the hottest temperatures of the season (so far)! We will see possible record-breaking heat today across the region.

Most people in the Inland Northwest are waking up to low 70s and upper 60s. By the time you head out the door, it will be low 80s. During the afternoon lunch hour, temperatures will already be in the low 100s.

High temperature in Spokane for today is forecasted to be 103 degrees. The record high temperature in Spokane is 103 degrees set back from 1929. We may meet or beat that record this afternoon.

Across the region, temperatures will be in the low 100s. Hottest cities today are Omak and Lewiston at 108. Moses Lake can expect a high of 106.

Check out how Spokane stacks up with other cities across the country. It won’t be as hot as Phoenix, Arizona, which is expecting a high of 118 degrees. Though, Spokane will be well above the afternoon highs in California and parts of the east coast.

86 degrees is the average high temperature in Spokane. Temperatures today and the next few days will be well above average. We’ll get to the mid 90s this weekend. Then by next work week, we will get closer to the 80s.

HEAT SAFETY: