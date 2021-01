Head-on injury crash blocking both directions of Highway 2 near Oregon Rd

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Injures have been reported in a two-car head-on collision on Highway 2 near Oregon Rd.

Both lanes of the highway are currently blocked.

A release from the Washington State Patrol stated Life Flight has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.