‘He will be missed’: Deadly shooting has Hauser Lake community at a loss for words

by Vanessa Perez

HAUSER LAKE, Idaho- The Hauser Lake community is at a loss for words after the homicide that happened Monday night.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was shot and killed was 77-year-old Dennis Rogers.

Rogers lived at Hauser Lake for a long time and served many years at city hall on the planning and zoning commission. Most recently he had served as the chairman of the board.

City attorney Kinzo Mihara says Rogers was an overall good person.

“I certainly am saddened to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to his family he will be missed by his neighbors by his colleagues at the city,” he said.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene about a fire and found out when arriving that there was also a shooting.

That’s when they started their investigation and found Rogers who was killed. Deputies also rescued two other victims, one was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. The other was uninjured.

Witnesses reported a man running from the scene who was later identified as 44-year-old Adam Bennett. Bennett was arrested in the Prairie Ave area and booked at the Kootenai County jail.

We also found court documents that Bennett was convicted on burglary charges in Spokane County last week.

KCSO booked Bennett on two active warrants out of Washington County in southern Idaho.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

