‘I’m forever grateful for him’: Victim in downtown drive-by shooting helped save lives

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in front of Lucky’s Pub. One of the three victims is Nathaniel Beier, an army veteran and father of an eight-year-old son.

Beier is fighting for his life at the hospital after he was shot in the head. The bullet stopped right outside his brainstem.

“It’s in God’s hands, and we know that. We put him there and just said Lord, he was always yours, and if you want to take him home, you know this mama’s heart. But is you want to keep him here, he’s always going to be a hero,” said Kym Beier, Nate’s mother.

His mom describes Nate as someone who will give the shirt off his back to help others. It’s a true testament of what happened during the shooting.

“When we heard the man yell ‘get down’ we knew it was Nate. Everyone of us said it was Nate, and then we had people confirm it. Three different ladies have contacted us. You know he saved lives,” Beier said.

Among the saved lives is Ashley Johnson who had just been walking back to Lucky’s Pub when the shooting took place.

Johnson and her friends thought is was a car backfiring. They looked around trying to figure at what was going on. Nate Beier yelled that there was a gun and for everyone to get down.

“He was there at the right time but at the wrong time, but I’m forever grateful for him,” Johnson said.

“Our last conversation was just about how he wanted to reach out and love people and reach them for God,” Beier said.

