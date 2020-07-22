‘He was screaming for help’: Witness relives the moment a young man went under water at Boulder Beach

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A traumatic afternoon for families at Boulder Beach where rescue crews pulled a young man from the river, almost a half an hour after he went under.

That man was rushed to the hospital. His condition is still unknown.

“They pulled him out right in front of me on the beach, from a boat,” said Karyssa Bastin.

She brought her kids to swim at Boulder Beach, but left in tears, horrified by what they all saw.

“A group of young gentlemen were swimming across the river to the rope swing,” said Bastin.

It’s a popular spot on the other side of the Spokane River, and it’s no short swim. Bastin says the oldest in the group had trouble getting back.

“He was screaming for help. He yelled three times for help,” said Bastin.

She says he went under a few seconds later.

“Many of us tried to go out and get him and we weren’t able to see due to the murky water,” said Bastin.

Rescue crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley, and Fire District 9 responded, along with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Dive Team.

“He was already under water for like 20 to 30 minutes,” said Bastin.

Divers eventually found the man in his 20s underwater. Swift water rescue crews shuttled him back to shore, where paramedics performed CPR for over 20 minutes.

The man was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.

Victim was just hauled away in an ambulance. Waiting for more info from the Fire Dist. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/nuE4gMtjdd — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) July 21, 2020

“Thoughts and prayers to the mother that’s involved with this and thank you for Spokane Valley and Spokane’s dive team that was here to get him out as quick as they could,” said Bastin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.