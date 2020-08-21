‘He needs people… he needs family’: Woman begs to see her sick father in nursing home

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A heartbreaking plea from a daughter aching to see her dad.

“He needs people… he needs family,” Corinne Hensley said.

Hensley’s father is an 88 year-old suffering from Alzheimer’s at Fieldstone Memory Care on the South Hill. Now, he’s battling COVID-19, too.

Thankfully, Fernan Gallup just has mild symptoms, but Hensley knows how quickly that can change.

She’s gone six months without seeing her day, until she showed up to Fieldstone today and tapped on his window.

“He smiled, so I know he’s feeling OK,” Hensley said. “I think he has some muscle aches, he wasn’t coughing, his nose was running but that was about it.”

She isn’t sure how her dad got sick, especially because Fieldstone hasn’t been allowing any visitors.

Now, we know one staff member and three residents, including Gallup, have tested positive for the virus this week, according to Fieldstone.

She says virtual visits are hard since an employee isn’t always there to give him the phone.

It’s also important for people with Alzheimer’s to be able to see faces, so they can try and remember people.

“When I went and smiled at him through the window, I had to make sure I wasn’t wearing a mask so he knew exactly who I was,” Hensley said.

And from a distance, he still knew she was his daughter.

“He recognized me enough to smile,” Hensley said.

Hensley wishes the facility would call her more often. She’s also worried about how safe he is in there, but said the state health department is checking on her dad everyday.

His fight with COVID-19 comes just a month from his birthday.

“He’ll be 89 then… I’m just hoping he makes it,” Hensley said.

That’s why she’s asking people to mask up in public, especially around older people.

“Because they’ll die, and we don’t want that,” she said.

Fieldstone sent 4 News Now a statement, saying in part, “This is such difficult news for our families as well as our staff.”

The memory care center has been working with local and state health officials to keep those infected contained on one side of the building.

These are the first cases reported from the facility since the pandemic started, and they said it happened despite extreme caution for the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.