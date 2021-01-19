‘He brings about hope’: Spokane group honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is usually filled with celebrations across the nation. Things looked a little different this year, including in Spokane.

Members of the Victory Faith Fellowship Church held a small celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in honor of Dr. King. However, they know that not everyone feels comfortable gathering right now.

That’s why the center is holding several virtual service projects you can get involved in right now. You can participate in a virtual 5K run, donate to their local food bank, even purchase books for their library.

“I think it’s a time for us to put his words into actions by serving others and by making sure our community is an equitable one. That everyone needs get met here in Spokane,” said Fredy Gandy, Executive Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

“Even in the midst of COVID, when you look at Dr. King’s life and what it meant to all of us, he brings about hope,” said Lonnie Mitchell, Retired Pastor at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

So far, the MLK Center has raised $8,000 for their Lasting Legacy Campaign. They hope they can raise $25,000 to help feed families in need.

READ: How you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. safely this year

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.