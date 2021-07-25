Hazy skies and hot temperatures continue across the Inland Northwest – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nearby wildfires continue to impact our air quality as smoke and haze cover much of the Inland Northwest. Expect hazy skies to linger into Sunday and the beginning of our work week.

The Kittitas Valley near Wenatchee could get some gusty winds on Sunday, therefore a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our Air Quality is currently in the “Moderate” category, but is expected to drop into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

Temperatures will also continue to climb, with highs reaching the 90s and triple digits. Those scorching temps will stick around for the foreseeable future. Stay safe out there and make sure to download the 4 News Now Weather app for all the latest conditions.