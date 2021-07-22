Hazy skies and cooler temperatures for your Thursday – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’re expecting widespread haze for our Thursday. There’s a chance our air quality could also drop due to the increase of smoke moving into our region.

Expect a slight drop in temperatures across the region. Our high in Spokane will reach 83 degrees. Most places will see similar conditions, with widespread 80s across the Inland Northwest.

Enjoy the cool down while it lasts, because 90 degree temps are coming back! We’ll be in the 90s come this weekend all the way into the beginning of next week.

