Hazel Elizabeth Reed

Hazel Elizabeth (Granger) Reed, 96, of St. Maries, ID passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. She was born on September 26, 1925 in Spokane, WA to Ferd and Marie (Pedersen) Granger. Hazel graduated from Whitworth University, and when her kids were all in school, became an elementary teacher, from which she retired. Hazel married her sweetheart, Harry Reed on August 20, 1948 with whom she spent 61 years of marriage prior to his passing. They honeymooned on Harry’s Harley, zipping down the highway to relocate to the Southwest where his Dad lived. Later they moved back to the Spokane area, where they continued adding to their family. Hazel and Harry opened their home to special people over the years beginning with Harry’s cousin, Sharon Colby, while the family lived in Orchard Prairie, WA. Hazel and Harry retired in St. Maries, ID, where they built a home on the St. Joe River and loved watching the wildlife. She is survived by her children Leslie Tilton of St. Maries, ID, Wayne (Sherrie) Reed of Prescott Valley, AZ, Patricia (Steve) Foster of St. Maries, ID, Margaret Bellet of Highland, CA, and Tracey Macias of San Bernardino, CA, and eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews and many cousins. She loved her family and always tried to make the many events they shared. She enjoyed word searches, jigsaw puzzles, hand work/cross stitching, and reading Debbie Macomber books. She enjoyed years of camping with Harry and visited all 50 states in their travels. She was a member of the St. Maries Valley Peacemakers, a quilting club, and made each one of her grandchildren a unique quilt. She also belonged to Job’s Daughters and the Order of the Eastern Star. There will be a Celebration of Life in Idaho and Arizona at a later date.

