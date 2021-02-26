Hayden woman wins big on ‘LIVE with Kelly and Ryan’
NEW YORK CITY – A North Idaho woman won big on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday.
Dawn Cheek, of Hayden, is a frequent viewer who watches the popular morning talk show right here on KXLY.
She was featured in a Friday trivia segment and not only won a mug from the show, but $1,000 in Cuisinart products.
Check out the clip below!
