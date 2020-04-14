Hayden retirement home employee tests positive for COVID-19

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho — An employee at Honeysuckle Senior Living in Hayden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent out to families, the team member tested positive on Friday and has been self-isolating at home.

The team member last worked on Monday, April 6.

In the letter, staff said they are confident the virus was contracted out of the community and will be taking precautions through the month.

Residents and team members will screened daily for temperatures and symptoms; residents will be screen three times a day and staff twice a day.

Team members will also be required to wear personal protective equipment and all community members will practice social distancing.

“We will contact you immediately if your family member is suspected to have symptoms. We want you to know that we are taking every precaution to prevent the spread of infection,” the facility said.

