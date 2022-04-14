Hayden man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

by Erin Robinson

HAYDEN, Idaho – A Hayden man is in jail for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators from several state and federal agencies arrested Brett L. Nearing, 59, Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office is now asking anyone with information to contact them at 208-947-8700.

Information can also be directed to local police or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

