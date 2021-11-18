Hawk breaks through window and ends up inside Gonzaga building

by 4 News Now Staff

File: Hawk Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– A campus security guard at Gonzaga University responded to an unusual call Wednesday.

It all started when a Cooper’s hawk felt like taking a tour of the school. A worker found it flapping around an office at the university. It turns out, it crashed through a third-floor window.

Tyler Phillip with campus security was called in to take control of the situation. He said he thought they were calling him about a “rock.” Close enough, right?

He used a blanket to catch the bird and set it free.

“It didn’t appear to be extremely stressed. I mean it wanted to get out, there was no doubt about that. But, it wasn’t tired. It still had energy and strength,” Phillip said.

The hawk wasn’t hurt and was able to get back into its natural habitat quickly.

Phillip has a degree in communications but said after this adventure, he might start studying birds.

Editor’s note: The attached photo is not the actual hawk in question. It is a file photo.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.