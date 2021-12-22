Having a hard time finding a place to get your booster? Here’s what we found

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– As the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S., top health leaders are once again urging people to get vaccinated and to get their booster.

However, finding that extra booster hasn’t been easy for some people in the Inland Northwest.

We found a couple of spots in Spokane that have appointments this week, including Consistent Care. It’s also adding 70 to 80 more appointments each day next week.

“I think it’s kind of like we’re the little engine that could, and we’re just committed to helping the community stay safe during the holidays,” Consistent Care human resources director Corinda Howke.

Two of those people who got in were Tyler and Mitchell Fitzpatrick. They got their booster shots Tuesday at Consistent Care to be safe ahead of the holiday so they could help protect their family.

“Our mom just finished fighting breast cancer, so she’s a little immune-compromised and we wanted to be safe getting together with our family this holiday season,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said it was an easy process finding an appointment using the Washington State Department of Health’s website.

However, the DOH said in a briefing Tuesday others have had a hard time getting their hands on a booster.

“When we say get your booster and you go online and try to get your booster, you’re frustrated, we know that, and we’re doing everything we can to alleviate that and improve that system,”

MultiCare said its clinics are also offering boosters. The new MultiCare Rockwood Pharmacy has them available for the general public. There you can get the booster from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.

RELATED: Vaccine Information HQ

COVID testing has also been hard to come by but we found a couple of spots where you can get a test.

The Spokane Regional Health District has testing locations at Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane County Fair and Expo. People experiencing COVID symptoms or if they’ve been exposed.

The SFCC location is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the sites will offer rapid antigen tests at the SFCC location. The Spokane Valley location will be closed those days.

The Panhandle Health District is also offering free vault tests, which are saliva-based PCR tests that you can take home.

RELATED: Over 11 million COVID vaccine doses given in Washington in past year

RELATED: EXPLAINER: Boosters key to fight omicron, lot still to learn

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.