Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel yet? Here’s why you should.

File: YouTube Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

We highly recommend you check out our 4 News Now YouTube channel (if you haven’t already.)

It’s not your average TV news station social media page where we just post videos and stories we covered that day. Oh no, there is so much more.

What to expect

‘The Brainstorm’

Every week, Meteorologist Matt Gray uploads an in-depth look at something going on in the weather world. It’s a great way to learn about the science of meteorology and how it affects your everyday life. Plus, you never know if it’ll help you answer a trivia question someday.

‘What Are We Doing This Weekend?’

We get it, sometimes life gets busy and you need help planning your weekend. Don’t worry, 4 News Now Anchor Aaron Luna rounds up some events happening across the Inland Northwest. If there’s something you want us to cover or check out, send it to our digital content producer Tasha at tcaingray@kxly.com Bonus points if you have pics and video we can use!

Extended and raw videos

TV newscasts only have so much time to air things. However, when it comes to the internet the limit does not exist. You can find full interviews with people like Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and press conferences about local events like Bloomsday on our YouTube channel.

News stories

You can think of our YouTube channel as the ultimate #ICYMI place to find stories we showed you on 4 News Now. From COVID-19’s effect on classrooms and schools to our Packed In series, it’ll be on our YouTube page for you to rewatch or share with a friend if you want.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to our channel and smash that subscribe button. Make sure you turn that notification bell so you never miss a video.

